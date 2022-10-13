Greek Potatoes With Lemon Make A Hearty, Warming Dish

As the weather cools down, it’s time to start reaching for hearty weeknight dishes that will warm you up from the inside out. Roasted Greek potatoes with lemon are the perfect dish for those nights when you’re home and want something warm and yummy but don’t have a lot of time to prep.

Greek potatoes are a bit different from regular roasted potatoes in that they are cooked low and slow. This allows the potatoes to get perfectly crispy on the outside while staying nice and soft on the inside.

It’s important to make sure you cut your potatoes into uniform wedges so that they all cook evenly. There are several versions of this dish out there, but for this Greek lemon potatoes recipe from AllRecipes, wedges definitely beat out cubes — you don’t want your potatoes to overcook since they will be in the oven for 75-90 minutes.

After you wash, peel and slice your potato wedges, you will toss them with fresh lemon juice, mustard and oregano. Many Greek cooks will also add thyme, Italian seasoning or garlic.

With the Greek roasted potato recipe on Allrecipes, you’ll pour a mixture of lemon juice, mustard and water directly over the potato wedges in the pan. Then, stir everything together and pop it in the oven. Let it roast at 350 degrees for about an hour and a half.

Find the full recipe on AllRecipes.

In other Greek roasted potato recipes, cooks swap the water for chicken broth or vegetable broth, and you can also add in minced garlic.

If you want to elevate this Greek roasted potato dish even further, there is an extra step you can take at the end to give your potatoes extra crunch. With the Recipe Tin Eats version, you roast the potatoes for 30 minutes, then take the pan juices from the lemon and olive oil and baste the potatoes with the mixture halfway through. Then, you put them back in the oven for another 30 minutes. You can drizzle your final dish with the golden pan juice after the potatoes are done cooking.

Who knew something as simple as a potato could become so elegant?

