Governor Moore responds to Trump executive orders

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Governor Wes Moore responded Tuesday evening to an executive order signed by President Donald Trump freezing trillions of dollars in federal funding.

"The decisions that [were] made today do not make sense," said Moore to a crowd of a reporters in the hallway of an Annapolis church.

"Someone has to explain to me how cutting funding for the victims of abuse or cutting funding for military veterans families who were receiving supports to help bury their loved ones, how this makes any sense," Moore added.

Trump's executive order would have paused funding for federal grants and loans with exceptions for things like Medicaid and food stamps. A judge blocked the executive order until at least Monday, Feb. 3, according to Scripps News.

Moore mentioned legal challenges to the executive order while speaking with reporters, saying, "Going to court is actually an important thing."

The governor added that he will be working with local jurisdictions to figure out the best plan forward.

Maryland's Attorney General Anthony Brown has already joined a group of 22 states in challenging executive orders by the president.