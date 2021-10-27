Goucher Poll: Vaccinated Marylanders likely to get boosters, divided over 'return to normal'

BALTIMORE — Maryland is one of the most vaccinated states in the country. According to the Mayo Clinic, Maryland is 8th with 65.8% of residents who are fully vaccinated. A new Goucher College Poll asks Maryland residents about the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are the results:
Getting a Coronavirus Shot:
- Of the 700 adults surveyed, 78% say they received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine
- Another 1% say they plan to get it as soon as possible
- 5% say they will wait to see how it's working before they get it
- 2% say they will get it if it's required
- 9% definitely will not get a shot
Vaccinated Marylanders:
- 83% likely to get a vaccine booster when it becomes available
- 15% unlikely
- 67% limited time with friends, family, acquaintances who have not been vaccinated
- 30% have not
- 40% "not at all" or "a little" concerned about themselves or family member getting COVID-19
- 59% "somewhat" or "very concerned"
Governor Hogan's Handling of Pandemic:
- 79% approve
- 20% disapprove
- 82% approval rating a year ago
'Return to Normal":
- 5% already back to normal
- 5% one to three months
- 15% four to six months
- 28% within the next year
- 29% more than a year from now
- 16% never
The third part of this week's Goucher College Poll will be released Thursday, October 28 at 12:01 a.m.