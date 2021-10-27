Goucher Poll: Vaccinated Marylanders likely to get boosters, divided over 'return to normal'

BALTIMORE — Maryland is one of the most vaccinated states in the country. According to the Mayo Clinic, Maryland is 8th with 65.8% of residents who are fully vaccinated. A new Goucher College Poll asks Maryland residents about the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are the results:

Getting a Coronavirus Shot:



Of the 700 adults surveyed, 78% say they received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine

Another 1% say they plan to get it as soon as possible

5% say they will wait to see how it's working before they get it

2% say they will get it if it's required

9% definitely will not get a shot

Vaccinated Marylanders:



83% likely to get a vaccine booster when it becomes available

15% unlikely

67% limited time with friends, family, acquaintances who have not been vaccinated

30% have not

40% "not at all" or "a little" concerned about themselves or family member getting COVID-19

59% "somewhat" or "very concerned"

Governor Hogan's Handling of Pandemic:



79% approve

20% disapprove

82% approval rating a year ago

'Return to Normal":



5% already back to normal

5% one to three months

15% four to six months

28% within the next year

29% more than a year from now

16% never

The third part of this week's Goucher College Poll will be released Thursday, October 28 at 12:01 a.m.