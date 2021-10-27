Watch
Goucher Poll: Vaccinated Marylanders likely to get boosters, divided over 'return to normal'

83% of vaccinated Marylanders say they are likely to get a booster shot.
Posted at 2:00 AM, Oct 27, 2021
BALTIMORE — Maryland is one of the most vaccinated states in the country. According to the Mayo Clinic, Maryland is 8th with 65.8% of residents who are fully vaccinated. A new Goucher College Poll asks Maryland residents about the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are the results:

Getting a Coronavirus Shot:

  • Of the 700 adults surveyed, 78% say they received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine
  • Another 1% say they plan to get it as soon as possible
  • 5% say they will wait to see how it's working before they get it
  • 2% say they will get it if it's required
  • 9% definitely will not get a shot

Vaccinated Marylanders:

  • 83% likely to get a vaccine booster when it becomes available
  • 15% unlikely
  • 67% limited time with friends, family, acquaintances who have not been vaccinated
  • 30% have not
  • 40% "not at all" or "a little" concerned about themselves or family member getting COVID-19
  • 59% "somewhat" or "very concerned"

Governor Hogan's Handling of Pandemic:

  • 79% approve
  • 20% disapprove
  • 82% approval rating a year ago

'Return to Normal":

  • 5% already back to normal
  • 5% one to three months
  • 15% four to six months
  • 28% within the next year
  • 29% more than a year from now
  • 16% never

The third part of this week's Goucher College Poll will be released Thursday, October 28 at 12:01 a.m.

