Goucher Poll: Hogan's approval remains high, Biden's drops in Maryland

BALTIMORE — A new poll takes a closer look at key issues in Maryland and how people view their lawmakers.

The latest Goucher College Poll surveyed 700 Maryland adults from October 14 to 20, 2021. Here are some of the results from the poll.

Legalizations of Recreational Marijuana:



60% support

33% oppose it

Slight decline since March 2021 poll where 67% supported

Attitudes Toward Abortion:



88% want to keep abortion legal

44% legal in all circumstances

44% legal under certain circumstances

Spending on Public Education:



Too little: 54%

Right amount: 31%

Too much: 9%

Spending on Public Transportation:



Too little: 40%

Right amount: 43%

Too much: 9%

Spending on Roads and Highways:



Too little: 47%

Right amount: 41%

Too much: 8%

State Parks:



Too little: 27%

Right amount: 59%

Too much: 6%

Housing and Community Development:



Too little: 47%

Right amount: 30%

Too much: 15%

Unemployment Assistance:



Too little: 32%

Right amount: 34%

Too much: 27%

Interests in Visiting A State Park:



51% very interested

33% somewhat interested

16% not interested



The visitation rates to Maryland state parks have significantly increased over the past two years, according to an analysis by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

“Skyrocketing visitation rates to Maryland state parks over the past two years have left the Department of Natural Resources struggling to meet the increased demand. Our results indicate that parks will continue to be a sought-after destination for many state residents over the next year,” says Mileah Kromer, director of the Sarah T. Hughes Center for Politics at Goucher College.

Governor Hogan remains popular in Maryland:



68% approve

22% disapprove

7% don't know

59% say Maryland is heading in the right direction

31% say Maryland is off on the wrong track

53% positive view of Maryland economy

37% negative view of economy

Marylanders were also asked about President Biden and Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin:



53% approve of President Biden

43% disapprove

Drop since March 2021 poll where 62% approved of Biden and 31% disapproved

Senator Chris Van Hollen:



44% approve

26% disapprove

29% don't know

Senator Ben Cardin:



46% approve

26% disapprove

26% don't know

Both senators earn majority support from registered Democrats:



62% approve of Cardin

56% approve of Van Hollen

Marylanders were also asked whether they believe Maryland is a Northern or Southern state:



65% say it's more of a Northern state

27% say it's more of a Southern state

The second part of the poll will be released Wednesday at 12:01 a.m.