BALTIMORE — A new poll looks at the biggest issues Marylanders say could impact their choice for governor in the 2022 election.

In the latest Goucher College Poll, 631 people were asked what policy issue they expect to be the most important to them. Here are the results:

28% Economy/jobs

14% Health Care

13% Racial/social justice issues

12% taxes

To view the rest of the poll, click here.