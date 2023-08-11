GOP presidential candidates get some face time at Iowa State Fair

The somewhat modest Iowa State Fair has been a place for major presidential candidates, through the decades, to come and get some important face time with voters in small-town America.

Republican candidates will make a significant showing this year, when the goal will be to catch up with former President Donald Trump, in the race.

An entrepreneur named Perry Johnson said, "In Iowa, the only way you win their vote is by meeting the people."

"So if you don't recognize the fact that you have to go out and meet the people, and shake their hands — in fact they may have to meet you several times — if you aren't willing to do that, your chances of winning the nomination go down precipitously," Johnson said.

Nearly every Republican running in 2024 will be at the Iowa State Fair this year, including Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Mike Pence and others.

Pence told a crowd at the fair, "I'm a small town guy from southern Indiana, this is my strike zone."

The former Vice President, of course, faced questions about his time in office with former President Trump.

"President Trump was wrong," Pence told a crowd, when talking about the events of Jan. 6.

With just about five more months to go until the Iowa caucuses, Trump has a substantiallead in the polls over the other GOP candidates in the field.

So, until the Iowa State Fair ends on Aug. 20, candidates have time to get out, walk around, shake hands, and try to speak directly to voters ahead of one of the first major political markers in the next race for the White House.

