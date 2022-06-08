Who will be crowned Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Champion Trailblazer?

BALTIMORE — Who will be crowned Maryland's Best Ice Cream Champion?
Between now and September 30, it could be you.
All you have to do is visit each of Maryland's 10 dairy farm creameries, which is being coined the Ice Cream Trail.
When you do, take a selfie or picture at each one, and email them with your name and contact information to icecream.trail1@maryland.gov.
All submissions are then entered into a drawing, with the winner being named the 2022 Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Champion Trailblazer!
The champion receives a trophy and $50 gift certificate to the creamery of their choice.
Governor Larry Hogan got started by visiting one of Frederick's creameries on Wednesday.
Below is a list of all 10 dairy farms offering fresh ice cream in the state.
Broom’s Bloom Dairy
1700 S. Fountain Green Road (MD 543) Bel Air, MD 21015
Chesapeake Bay Farms, Inc.
8905 Logtown Road Berlin, MD 21811
or
4111 Whitesburg Road Pocomoke, MD 21851
Deliteful Dairy
16320 Long Delite Lane Williamsport, MD 21795
Keyes Creamery
3712 Aldino Road (Entrance On Hopewell Road) Aberdeen, MD 21001
Kilby Cream
129 Strohmaier Lane Rising Sun, MD 21911
Misty Meadow Farm Creamery
14325 Misty Meadow Road Smithsburg, MD 21783
Prigel Family Creamery
4852 Long Green Road Glen Arm, MD 21057
Rocky Point Creamery
4323 Tuscarora Road Tuscarora, MD 21790
South Mountain Creamery
8305 Bolivar Road Middletown, MD 21769
or
50 Citizen’s Way, Suite 101 Frederick, MD
Woodbourne Creamery at Rock Hill Orchard
28600 Ridge Road Mt. Airy, MD, 21771