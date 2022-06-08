Who will be crowned Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Champion Trailblazer?

BALTIMORE — Who will be crowned Maryland's Best Ice Cream Champion?

Between now and September 30, it could be you.

All you have to do is visit each of Maryland's 10 dairy farm creameries, which is being coined the Ice Cream Trail.

When you do, take a selfie or picture at each one, and email them with your name and contact information to icecream.trail1@maryland.gov.

All submissions are then entered into a drawing, with the winner being named the 2022 Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Champion Trailblazer!

The champion receives a trophy and $50 gift certificate to the creamery of their choice.

Governor Larry Hogan got started by visiting one of Frederick's creameries on Wednesday.

Below is a list of all 10 dairy farms offering fresh ice cream in the state.

Broom’s Bloom Dairy

1700 S. Fountain Green Road (MD 543) Bel Air, MD 21015

Chesapeake Bay Farms, Inc.

8905 Logtown Road Berlin, MD 21811

or

4111 Whitesburg Road Pocomoke, MD 21851

Deliteful Dairy

16320 Long Delite Lane Williamsport, MD 21795

Keyes Creamery

3712 Aldino Road (Entrance On Hopewell Road) Aberdeen, MD 21001

Kilby Cream

129 Strohmaier Lane Rising Sun, MD 21911

Misty Meadow Farm Creamery

14325 Misty Meadow Road Smithsburg, MD 21783

Prigel Family Creamery

4852 Long Green Road Glen Arm, MD 21057

Rocky Point Creamery

4323 Tuscarora Road Tuscarora, MD 21790

South Mountain Creamery

8305 Bolivar Road Middletown, MD 21769

or

50 Citizen’s Way, Suite 101 Frederick, MD

Woodbourne Creamery at Rock Hill Orchard

28600 Ridge Road Mt. Airy, MD, 21771

