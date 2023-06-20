Watch Now
Maryland Lottery crowns three new millionaires, including a bus driver and Door Dash worker

Posted at 12:46 PM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 12:51:52-04

BALTIMORE — Last week the Maryland Lottery crowned three new millionaires.

The latest drawing occurred June 15 and the big winner's yet to come forward.

That special someone purchased a Multi-Match ticket with the lucky numbers 1, 8, 10, 24, 36 and 37.

The $1.1 million ticket was purchased from a Wawa on East Churchville Road in Bel Air.

Whoever the lucky winner is has 182 days after the drawing date to claim their prize.

Meanwhile two other players have already cashed in.

One is a 61-year-old veteran and bus driver from Baltimore who won a million bucks playing the Hot 777 scratch-off game.

For those wondering, the ticket was purchased at the Royal Farms at 2410 East Joppa Road in Parkville.

Earlier in the week a Door Dash driver in Anne Arundel County turned $20 into $1 million, by playing the Mega Multiplier scratch-off game.

That winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven on Donaldson Avenue in Severn.

