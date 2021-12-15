Two servers in the past week receive huge tips at a diner in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Md. — For the second time in a week, a server at the Silver Diner in Columbia has received a VERY nice surprise!

Last week, Roxanna Salinas received a $910 cash tip from a group of seven people that came in for coffee and had a $25 check.

They said that she was sweet and a great server in that she checked back on them regularly to see if they wanted anything to eat.

According to the diner, Roxanna is moving and regularly sends money home to her family in El Salvador.

The kindness at the Silver Diner didn't stop there as on Tuesday, a second server, Tori Locher, received a $4,000 cash tip on a $6 check.

"David” who is a regular at Silver Diner in Columbia left Tori the tip.

Tori says she’ll use the money to pay bills.