Two lucky Marylanders start 2024 off as millionaires thanks to the lottery

BALTIMORE — The new year has already brought two Marylanders the change of a lifetime.

Both became instant millionaires, thanks to the Maryland Lottery.

One player went to the Sheetz on Rosemont Avenue to buy a hot dog combo.

While waiting for their order, they became tempted to buy a 200x The Cash scratch-off ticket.

The $30 gamble paid off, because it turned out to be worth $2 million.

Buying a beach home was always a dream, but now the lucky winner plans to make it a reality.

The second new millionaire lives in Prince George's County.

They learned of their $1 million fortune by reading the news on their cellphone.

The winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Green Meadow Exxon on Riggs Road in Hyattsville.

According to the winner, they plan to pay off their home mortgage and possibly even purchase a new home.