Trey Mancini autographs ball for fan's friend battling colon cancer during series against Marlins

BALTIMORE — Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini made a fan's day after signing a ball for his friend, who's currently battling colon cancer.

Jacob Rogers, a Baltimore Orioles fan who lives in Miami, and who was at the Orioles vs. Marlins game on Wednesday, posted a picture on Twitter asking if Trey Mancini could autograph a baseball for his friend that's going through chemotherapy and surgery for colon cancer.

Birdland is in Miami! Go O's! This would be really cool @Orioles! #Birdland pic.twitter.com/85UFoTnrDY — Jacob Rogers (@Jacob_Rogers) April 21, 2021

Jacob also mentioned in the thread that he has had seven heart surgeries.

He said once when he was in the hospital, a friend of his was at a basketball camp with the coach for Indiana University, who Jacob was a fan of. His friend asked the coach to sign a ball for Jacob, so Jacob wanted to pass that feeling on.

About an hour later, Jacob received that autographed ball from Trey Mancini, and said he can't wait to surprise his friend Brad with it.