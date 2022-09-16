Tiny Toppers celebrates massive milestone

TOWSON, Md. — One area group has worked a long time to keep newborns warm.

For the past 11 years, the Tiny Toppers of Maryland have been knitting and crocheting little hats for newborn babies as well as babies born prematurely.

Last week they reached a milestone—50,000 hats made.

Lettie walker, a co-chairperson for Tiny Toppers, put that into perspective.

"That's a baby for every seat at camden yards plus 4,000 more babies,” said walker.

Walker added she and other volunteers do this because they never know how far their influence is going to reach.

“We could be making a hat for the baby that cures cancer. We could be making a hat for a future president. We just don't know. But we enjoy helping the babies.”

Tiny toppers meet every Friday at the Orokawa YMCA in Towson from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

They're also always looking for donations of yarn.