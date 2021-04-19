This year's Mt. Vernon Flower Mart to be held online from April 30 through May 2

BALTIMORE — The Mount Vernon Place Conservancy on Monday announced this year's Flower Mart will be held online from April 30 through May 2.

Flower Mart's vendor marketplace is actually already open and features 12 florists and farms, 10 craft vendors, and 10 food and beverage options.

Free online events will be held during festival weekend, including flower arranging demonstrations, informational sessions on pollinators, and topics like “Getting Nerdy with Nature,” sponsored by National Aquarium.

They will be streamed live on the Conservancy’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Flower Mart 2020 was canceled just weeks before its planned launch due to COVID-19.

The Conservancy decided that a virtual Flower Mart would keep the tradition alive this year, with hopes of holding the event live in 2022.

Flower Mart was founded in 1911 by the Women’s Civic League, an organization formed to advocate for better living conditions in the City of Baltimore.

For a full listing of the vendors, lectures, workshops, and sponsors, click here.

