TIMONIUM, Md. — There are only 30-days left until the 140th Maryland State Fair kicks off.

Known as "the best 12 days of summer," the fair will run August 26 through Labor Day Monday, at the State Fairgrounds in Timonium.

Main weekend hours will be from 10am to 10pm and Noon to 10pm during the week.

Cost of admission is $10 for anyone age 12 and older, $8 for seniors over 62-years-old, $6 for children over six and free for those 5 and under.

Anyone bringing five nonperishable food items to donate at the gate, will get in to the fair free.

Tickets for rides are individually priced.

This year, there are many new attractions and events at the fair, including ax throwing, an escape room, lumberjack show, and strolling piano.

The Baltimore County Department of Health will also be on hand to give free COVID-19 vaccinations.

Concerts scheduled include Jesse McCartney on September 3 and Blue Öyster Cult on September 5.

A variety of other bands will be performing free live shows daily.

That lineup includes A.L.O.; Baltimore Rockabillly; Billy Harrison & The Haywire Band; Charles Parker; Chesapeake Sons Band; Deni Starr Band; Denim and Lace; Jamnation; Kickback Classic; Kittyback; Memphis Sons; Not Yet Dead; Out of Time; Rat Pack; Rob Fahey and the Pieces; Route 66 Band; Shake the Room; Sharon and the Edge; Spellbound; The Uncommitted; Latino Day Bands (TBA); Jarrett Lembach Karaoke; and, Allison Barnett School of Dance.

