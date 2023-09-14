The wonderful Wanda, 50 years of teaching

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — What a celebration in Annapolis today at Germantown Elementary. And rightfully so for a woman who has worked 50 years for the Anne Arundel County Public School system.

She may have taught what comes after one, or how to spell c-a-t. But what she really taught, was respect and manners and that is a course we all need.

May I offer, Ms. Wanda.

These are her babies, the minds and hearts shaped by a wonderful woman named Wanda.

“They taught me love and how to respect them”, Wanda said as she is about to turn 70 on Saturday. She has received more apples on her desk than Baughers has in its orchard.

“Best note from a parent, I’m glad you are my child's teacher and we love you,” Wanda said.

Wanda never wandered further than Annapolis. She attended Adan Park Elementary, then Bates and Annapolis High and started her teaching career at Central.

The Superintendent came out, the past Principal, board members, former teachers, her family and friends.

The biggest change besides technology? “The kids come in lacking skills we think they should know,” Wanda added.

Well guess who raised them to the next lever.

“Get them to be the best person they could be,” Wanda said.

Wanda will retire at the end of the month and leave for the islands. She leaves behind a legacy she calls, “respect and love.”