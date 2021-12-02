The Washington Monument will be lit Thursday evening in Mount Vernon

BALTIMORE — There is a big ceremony in Baltimore tonight: the lighting of the Washington Monument.

This is the 50th year for this celebration and festivities will kick off at 5 p.m. in Mount Vernon. The city landmark will be lit up with thousands of high efficiency lights.

Lights are strategically strung to make sure there's no damage to the monument's historic marble, so there's no need to worry.

Christmas Village is also underway at the Inner Harbor. There's a new attraction this year: Candy lane, at Charles Center Plaza, and the Inner Harbor Ice Rink is open through January 17.