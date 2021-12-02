Watch
NewsGood To Know

Actions

The Washington Monument will be lit Thursday evening in Mount Vernon

items.[0].videoTitle
GTK: Washington Monument Lighting
Posted at 6:59 AM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 07:01:27-05

BALTIMORE — There is a big ceremony in Baltimore tonight: the lighting of the Washington Monument.

This is the 50th year for this celebration and festivities will kick off at 5 p.m. in Mount Vernon. The city landmark will be lit up with thousands of high efficiency lights.

Lights are strategically strung to make sure there's no damage to the monument's historic marble, so there's no need to worry.

Christmas Village is also underway at the Inner Harbor. There's a new attraction this year: Candy lane, at Charles Center Plaza, and the Inner Harbor Ice Rink is open through January 17.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019