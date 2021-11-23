The Shepherd's Staff's Festival of Trees to kickoff on Friday

WESTMINSTER, Md. — A non profit in Carroll County is getting into the holiday spirit while helping the community.

The Shepherd's Staff is kicking off its annual Festival Of Trees this weekend, where you'll have the chance to bid on a variety of beautifully decorated trees to help support local families in need.

The event, which is this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, takes place at Johns Street Quarters in Westminster.

There will be an online auction for anyone who'd like to win a bid from the comfort of their own home.

The Festival Of Trees will feature a ton of holiday decor, live music and all proceeds will go straight into the community. The proceeds will also help the Shepherd Staff's Emergency Assistance Program.

For more information on the Shepherd's Staff and the Festival Of Trees, click here.