The Hero Rescue in Jarrettsville takes in pets evacuated from New Orleans during Ida

BALTIMORE — More than 140 pets that were evacuated from shelters in New Orleans amid Hurricane Ida have arrived in Manassas, Virginia.

The operation was headed up by BISSELL Pet Foundation to free up space in overcrowded Louisiana shelters where animals were in danger of being harmed by the storm.

Now those shelters will be able to better house pets displaced during the hurricane.

Plans are to transfer those animals arriving in Virginia to shelters across Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

One is The Hero Rescue in Jarrettsville.

The process was a long but successful one for rescuers, and quite the journey for the pets impacted.

First, the Humane Society of Tulsa transported the evacuated pets by ground back to Oklahoma to receive a medical evaluation.

From there, they were jetted off to Virginia and paired up with a shelter.

The hope is, all of them will be available for adoption soon.

Check out their arrival below.