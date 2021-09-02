Watch
NewsGood To Know

Actions

The Hero Rescue in Jarrettsville takes in pets evacuated from New Orleans during Ida

items.[0].image.alt
BISSELL Pet Foundation Facebook
BISSELL Pet Foundation
Posted at 8:56 AM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 08:56:35-04

BALTIMORE — More than 140 pets that were evacuated from shelters in New Orleans amid Hurricane Ida have arrived in Manassas, Virginia.

The operation was headed up by BISSELL Pet Foundation to free up space in overcrowded Louisiana shelters where animals were in danger of being harmed by the storm.

Now those shelters will be able to better house pets displaced during the hurricane.

Plans are to transfer those animals arriving in Virginia to shelters across Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

One is The Hero Rescue in Jarrettsville.

The process was a long but successful one for rescuers, and quite the journey for the pets impacted.

First, the Humane Society of Tulsa transported the evacuated pets by ground back to Oklahoma to receive a medical evaluation.

From there, they were jetted off to Virginia and paired up with a shelter.

The hope is, all of them will be available for adoption soon.

Check out their arrival below.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019