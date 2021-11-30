Watch
The Be A Santa For A Senior Program is the perfect way to spread holiday cheer

GTK: Santa to a Senior
Posted at 7:12 AM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 07:12:45-05

If you're looking to spread holiday cheer, here's something that's good to know.

The Be A Santa For A Senior Program was started by the company Home Instead, which offers at-home services for seniors.

Between now and December 3, you can gift a Christmas tree or fulfill a wish of a local senior who may otherwise be overlooked during the holiday season.

The Be A Santa For A Senior Program has donated two million gifts to seniors across the country since it began back in 2003. Every donation given this year will be accompanied by a special gift made by local girl and boy scouts.

If you'd like to support the initiative click here and enter the zip code you'd like to donate to.

