TOWSON, Md. — This is good to know for soccer fans: The Baltimore Blast's season is just days away from kicking off at Towson University's SECU Arena.

The soccer team will officially return to the field this weekend for the first time since March 2020.

Best of luck to the Baltimore Blast as they compete for their 11th championship this season!

Tickets are still available, so click here if you are interested in attending a game.