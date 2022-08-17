Superheroes Surprise Students at BBQ

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Superheroes flew, swung, and dashed into a block party to surprise students of Lansdowne Elementary on Wednesday.

The Superhero Support Volunteer Causeplayers joined them for a block party barbeque to introduce Lansdowne as a community school.

According to Lansdowne's principal, Amanda McBride, "A Community School not only serves the students at the school, but is also an opportunity to serve the community with its resources. Its an opportunity to take down barriers and for the community to thrive."

The event was also held to help the school build partnerships with other community groups moving forward.

Superhero Support is a non-profit that helps with fundraising, community-building events, and visiting ill / injured Superhero fans of all ages.

