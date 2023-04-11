Students celebrate book giveaway with the 'If you give a child a book' campaign

BALTIMORE — Students at a school in Northeast Baltimore received a copy of a popular graphic novel.

It's to celebrate the millionth book to be given out through the Scripps Howard Fund’s “If you give a child a book” campaign.

The kids at Abbottston Elementary were gifted the book “Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea” by Dav (Dave) Pilkey.

One of their teachers even dressed up as dog man to deliver the books.

Pilkey donated copies to every partner school around the country that the Scripps Howard Fund works with, like Abbottston, to put on free book drives.

"All the books that we’ve gotten in the last couple of years, they have gone home to build home libraries. So not only the children that are in our school, but also the siblings, and the cousins, and the moms, and dads and the aunties, and the uncles have been able to read all the books that we’ve gotten," Cathy Miles, principal of Abbottston said.

And thanks to your donations, we bought 1,900 books for the students at Abbottston.

They had their book fair in January and each child took home five books, free of charge.

The school also got new books for their library.