Orioles, 'All Kids Bike' non-profit give bikes to Federal Hill Prep

They're winning on the field, currently sitting in the second place in the A-L East with a 24-13 record. Now some young fans have a new reason to root for the orioles. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/orioles-all-kids-bike-nonprofit-give-bikes-to-federal-hill-prep
Posted at 5:27 PM, May 11, 2023
BALTIMORE — They're winning on the field, currently sitting in the second place in the A-L East with a 24-13 record.

Now some young fans have a new reason to root for the orioles.

That reason....free bikes.

On Thursday, pitcher Kyle Gibson and the non-profit 'All Kids Bike' were at Federal Hill Preparatory Academy.

The group's goal is to teach every child to ride a bike before they finish kindergarten.

Orioles players built the bikes beforehand.

Gibson helped hand them out to kids.

"I think living in a city makes it a little tough because maybe there's not as many places where you can go and ride. But thankfully the school here is gonna give me a chance to do a PE class and a chance to ride around this gym and give them a safe place to do it well," said Gibson.

Fed Hill Prep is a Title 1 school.

According to Maryland Public Schools, more than 70% of students live at or below the poverty line.

The donation includes 24 bikes, plus a bike for the teacher.

The kids will ride the bikes during PE during the school year.

