State trooper rescues kitten wandering in traffic

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — A tiny black-and-white kitten was wandering in Cecil County traffic this morning, but he'll now be getting a real home, thanks to a state trooper.

Master Trooper Schulte was on his way to work at the Golden Ring State Police barrack when he saw the kitten, posted the barrack on Facebook.

The trooper stopped traffic in both directions on a state road to rescue the kitten, who was "close to being run over by several cars."

The kitten, who was appropriately named "Lucky," got "quite the spa treatment from the trooper's family," reported the barrack.

A local animal shelter organized for Lucky to meet his new foster family this weekend.