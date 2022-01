BALTIMORE — A Severna Park mom got a wonderful surprise this week!

Jordan Leikin is studying to be a rabbi in Israel and originally, COVID rules had kept him from coming home.

Well just last week, Israel’s travel restrictions changed, allowing for travel to the US. Jordan's dad bought him a ticket, but didn't tell his mom. He made an excuse to take the car out and picked up Jordan after a 15 hour travel day!

They arrived home finally in Severna Park to surprise Jordan's mom Sherry.