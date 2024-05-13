Watch Now
Severn man gets lottery win after telling himself to 'get back in the game'

Posted at 12:08 PM, May 13, 2024
COLUMBIA, Md. — A Severn man hits it big after winning $1 million from a lucky scratch-off ticket.

The man told Lottery officials he hadn't bought a ticket in months and this happened because of a "spur-of-the-moment" Walmart stop.

“I stopped playing a while back for two reasons,” the grocery store produce manager explained. “I hadn’t been having much luck, and my wife hinted that maybe I was spending too much.”

Recently, circumstances convinced him to "get back in the game," and that's just what he did when he made a stop at a Columbia Walmart for his wife.

He bought a ticket and less than a minute later, he found out he was a millionaire.

The first thing he did was rush to his son's office and showed him the big win as discretely as he could.

The man plans to share his good fortune with his family and build up a retirement nest egg.

“My wife and I are so relieved not to have to worry about our future,” the man said.

