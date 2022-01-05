Watch
Schmidt Baking Company comes to the rescue after dozens of people were left stuck on I-95

Courtesy: Casey Holihan Noe
Posted at 8:24 PM, Jan 04, 2022
The Schmidt Baking Company came to the rescue recently after people were stranded along I-95 for nearly an entire day.

After being stuck for almost 21 hours with no access to food or water, Casey Holihan Noe and her husband noticed that a Schmidt Baking truck was also stuck out on the road with them.

They reached out the the Company and begged them to open their truck. They didn't think it would work, but less than 20 minutes later, they got a personal owner from the Baking Company who contacted the driver.

The driver then opened the back of his truck and helped pass out bread to more than 50 cars!

