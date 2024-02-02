Ride the MTA free on Sunday in honor of Rosa Parks

BALTIMORE — Sunday is Transit Equity Day.

It pays homage to Rosa Parks on her birthday,

Back in 1956 Parks refused to give up her bus seat in segregated Montgomery, Alabama.

The historical occasion sparked nationwide change.

To celebrate, the MTA is offering free rides to all passengers on February 4.

“Public transit belongs to everyone,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld. “As we honor the incredible legacy of Rosa Parks, the Maryland Department of Transportation strives to make our transit systems more equitable, inclusive and convenient for all Marylanders.”

Free rides will be available aboard all MTA services, including Local Bus, Light Rail, Metro Subway, MARC Train, Mobility and, Commuter Bus.