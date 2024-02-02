Watch Now
NewsGood To Know

Actions

Ride the MTA free on Sunday in honor of Rosa Parks

Take transit to the State Fair, MDOT MTA says
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WMAR
<p>Picture of MTA light rail. (Jeff Hager, ABC2)</p>
Take transit to the State Fair, MDOT MTA says
Posted at 1:13 PM, Feb 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-02 13:13:45-05

BALTIMORE — Sunday is Transit Equity Day.

It pays homage to Rosa Parks on her birthday,

Back in 1956 Parks refused to give up her bus seat in segregated Montgomery, Alabama.

The historical occasion sparked nationwide change.

To celebrate, the MTA is offering free rides to all passengers on February 4.

“Public transit belongs to everyone,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld. “As we honor the incredible legacy of Rosa Parks, the Maryland Department of Transportation strives to make our transit systems more equitable, inclusive and convenient for all Marylanders.”

Free rides will be available aboard all MTA services, including Local Bus, Light Rail, Metro Subway, MARC Train, Mobility and, Commuter Bus.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices