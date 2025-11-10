Retired federal employee from Germantown scratches-off $5 million winning lottery ticket

GERMANTOWN, Md. — With his heart beating as if it were about to burst out of his chest, a retired federal employee learned he was a multi-millionaire.

On November 2 the Montgomery County resident stopped by Town Center Sunoco on Germantown Road to buy a Maryland Lottery scratch-off ticket.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing so I sent some of my family a picture of the ticket," the lucky winner told Lottery officials. "They each told me that it looked real to them."

Next thing he knew $5 million bucks was his.

In case you were wondering, the game is called $5,000,000 Fortune.

The Lottery introduced it back in February with five jackpots up for grabs.

With this latest win, only one $5 million ticket remains.

However, there still are five $100,000 and seven $50,000 prizes that have yet to be won.

