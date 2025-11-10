Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsGood To Know

Actions

Retired federal employee from Germantown scratches-off $5 million winning lottery ticket

Maryland lottery and casinos generate, set new records
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tetra Images
<p>Man scratching lottery card with coin</p>
Maryland lottery and casinos generate, set new records
Posted
and last updated

GERMANTOWN, Md. — With his heart beating as if it were about to burst out of his chest, a retired federal employee learned he was a multi-millionaire.

On November 2 the Montgomery County resident stopped by Town Center Sunoco on Germantown Road to buy a Maryland Lottery scratch-off ticket.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing so I sent some of my family a picture of the ticket," the lucky winner told Lottery officials. "They each told me that it looked real to them."

Next thing he knew $5 million bucks was his.

In case you were wondering, the game is called $5,000,000 Fortune.

The Lottery introduced it back in February with five jackpots up for grabs.

With this latest win, only one $5 million ticket remains.

However, there still are five $100,000 and seven $50,000 prizes that have yet to be won.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are