Rescued raven finds forever home in Owings Mills, not far from where the football Ravens train

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A rescued raven is moving to Owings Mills, about 7 miles from where the football Ravens train.

The Irvine Nature Center took in the injured bird after it suffered a severe left wing fracture in the wild.

Although the fracture's since healed, the raven developed a large callous making it difficult to fly and survive in the wild.

In captivity, Irvine says the lifespan of a common raven increases significantly from around 10-15 years up to 50.

Now that it's got a new home, there's only one thing left to do, give the feathered fella a name.

Irvine is seeking the public's help in finding that perfect name, all while asking for donations that will help care for the bird.

Click here to learn how you can help.