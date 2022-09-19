Watch Now
Raven's wide receiver, Rashod Bateman shows teachers some love

Posted at 6:22 PM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 18:28:48-04

BALTIMORE — Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman may teach a clinic every week on the field, but he knows the real heroes teach in a classroom.

He showed some love to local educators today at City Springs Elementary and Middle School, in the Perkins Homes neighborhood of Baltimore, with free Dunkin Donuts breakfast. The son of a teacher, he's always had a special appreciation for the hard work they put in day after day.

He said it was especially nice to treat them after they worked through the pressures of the pandemic for the past two years, and that it felt good to give back to a local community.

"It feels good just to give back to the community. I'm from a small town so I know what it feels like. So to be able to be here to give back definitely means a lot." - Rashod Bateman

The principal of City Springs said it gave them all a "Happy Monday."

