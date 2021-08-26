Watch
Ravens Super Bowl winner's wish for new kidney granted

Shawn Stepner
Lional Dalton undergoes dialysis treatment in Atlanta, Ga. The former Ravens defensive tackle needs a new kidney.
Lional Dalton
Posted at 4:17 PM, Aug 26, 2021
BALTIMORE — More than 20 months after being diagnosed with late stage kidney disease, the wish of former Baltimore Ravens defensive player Lional Dalton has finally been granted.

Just before 11am Thursday, the Super Bowl XXXV winner known to fans as "Jelly Roll," tweeted that he was on his way to Johns Hopkins Hospital to begin a life saving kidney transplant.

WMAR-2 News followed Dalton's journey.

RELATED: Lional Dalton's 'next play': a fight for his life

For a while, the odds of finding a match looked slim.

His blood type is O-negative, which is said to normally take 5 to 8 years to find.

As of May, there were 107,000 people awaiting a life-saving organ transplant.

The identity of Dalton's donor has not yet been revealed.

