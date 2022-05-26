Ravens GM Eric DeCosta participates in charity baking competition

BALTIMORE — An online baking competition between 16 athletes and sports personalities for $50,000.

It's being promoted by Kodiak Cakes.

Participants will be split up in two teams, Team Waffle and Team Flapjack.

Each will bring a personal recipe to the competition.

The winner will be voted on by the public via a bracket.

First place will receive $50,000 towards a charity of their choice, and second place will win $25,000.

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta is one of the competitors on Team Flapjack. His charity of choice is the MDSPCA.

He is facing off against the likes of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, former Browns lineman Joe Thomas, and former Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia.

Online voting his being held through May 27.