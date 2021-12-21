Watch
Project manager discovers abandoned dog inside newly sold vacant home in Baltimore

Posted at 12:58 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 12:58:39-05

BALTIMORE — A project manager received an unexpected welcome at a newly sold vacant Baltimore home that he was supposed to start renovating.

On Monday Calvin found a note on the door, apparently from the previous owner, that said a 17-year-old dog was inside and in need of a new home.

Upon entering, there was Q the dog.

After asking for help on a Realtor group page, Q quickly found a warm safe place to stay.

A member of the community, Jamie Walker, answered the call and voluntarily took the senior pup to the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter.

Q is now available for adoption.

