Pratt Street Market returns to downtown Baltimore July 14

BALTIMORE — The Pratt Street Market is making a comeback starting July 14 and every Thursday after through September 29.

Located at the 10 E. Pratt Plaza on the corner of Light and Pratt Streets, the market will feature a rotating lineup of local vendors offering specialty foods, artisanal products, baked goods and much more.

Some of the participating Baltimore retailers include Craving Potato Factory, Dear Globe Coffee, Delmarva Popcorn, Fun-o-Kake & Fried Chicken, Hiatus Cheesecake, Lattimore’s Funnel Cakes, Maryland Insurance Association, Samantha Paintz , Sobeachy Haitian Cuisine, Wonderbooks, and Vegan Soul Bakery.

Each week, the vendor line up will be different.

The market's hours will be 11am to 2pm.