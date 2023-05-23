Pools in Maryland are starting to open!

BALTIMORE — The weather is getting warmer, so if you're looking for place to cool off look no further!

Pools are starting open to Maryland!

Check below for information on pool openings. This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

ANNAPOLIS:

The City of Annapolis Recreation and Parks Department announces the Kenneth R. Dunn Municipal Pool at Truxtun Park opens this Saturday, May 27. The outdoor pool will be open daily through Labor Day.

There are new offerings this year including more than 40 beginner swim lessons for youth, teens and adults, as well morning, lunchtime and evening water aerobics.

Daily pool rates and season pass information can be found here.

For more information, please contact Jennifer Rafiq at 410-263-7958.