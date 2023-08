BALTIMORE COUNTY — This little piggy didn't want to go to the market, so he went for a walk in Perry Hall instead!

There was a plump pig that was determined to stay on the loose in Perry Hall.

Baltimore County police officers believe he escaped from a nearby farm off of Gerst Road.

"I ran into him on Lingherst Way, right off of Joppa Road," Officer Bryan said.

He and his partner worked to wrestle up the pig and return him home safely to his family.

Kelly Swoope