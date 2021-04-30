Pedaling to fight childhood cancer

BALTIMORE-- — It’s biking for a good cause without any Harley’s or Bicycles.

Little kids were out in force on their tricycles today at Redeemer Parish Day School in North Baltimore.

Their goal: putting the pedal to the metal to raise money for Hopkins Pediatric Oncology.

The center’s mission is to research, treat, and one day cure childhood cancers.

“Our young students know that they are helping children who are sick and in the hospital get better by helping the doctors with the research that they're doing,” said school director Mary Knott.

Over the past five years Redeemer, along with several other local preschools, have raised roughly $65,000 to help beat childhood cancer.