Pedaling for Pediatrics

NORTH BALTIMORE — Dozens of children were pedaling across the blacktop Friday to raise money and awareness in the fight against pediatric cancer.

It is the annual ‘Pedal for Pediatrics’ charity event at Redeemer Parish Day School in North Baltimore.

Kids as young as 2 all the way up in to first grade came out of the school with bikes, tricycles, and scooters, to ride around the school’s parking lot.

It’s their push to raise money for the Johns Hopkins Pediatric Oncology Department.

Their mission is to research, treat, and one day cure childhood cancers.

The money Redeemer donates is money Hopkins may not otherwise get.

“They don't get a lot of funds from pharmaceutical companies or the national cancer institutes, so programs like this can really help raise money for the doctors who are doing such important work to make sure that these kiddos are getting better, “ said Redeemer director Mary Knott.

Over the past six years Redeemer, along with several other local preschools, have raised tens of thousands of dollars for cancer research.