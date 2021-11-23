Partnering Up to Help Others

SOUTHEAST BALTIMORE — Several groups across the city are emphasizing the 'giving' part of thanksgiving.

Tuesday fashion chain DTLR donated $1,000 as well as boxes of groceries to help the Bea Gaddy family center get food to those in need.

This time of year, and this partnership, is something the center's executive director looks forward to every year.

“Thanksgiving isn't Thanksgiving until they show up, until I get that text message 'whatcha need? We're coming through!' And they come in and they show up, and they show out,” said Cynthia Brooks.

“I'm glad to send that text message every year to garner the support not only from us, but from the entire community, said Tremayne Lipscomb with DTLR. “And Cynthia does a lot, Bea Gaddy does a lot, and especially in donations coming around thanksgiving, but what we want people to know is they need donations all year round.”

The donations come ahead of Bea Gaddy's 40th Thanksgiving dinner at Patterson Park.

They are still looking for volunteers.

They say they need some more servers for the event.

According to the center’s Facebook page , registration has to happen in person.

You must also show a valid COVID vaccination card or a negative COVID test no later than November 21.

You must also stay from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. as well.