Pancake Breakfast to benefit the Bel Air Lions Club's VolunTeen program

Happening August 28
Pancake Breakfast August 28 to benefit VolunTeen Leo in Harford County
Posted at 7:43 AM, Aug 06, 2021
BEL AIR, Md. — Good Morning Maryland from teens with the Bel Air Lions Club's VolunTeen program.

Come get your fill of pancakes while supporting this program which according to their website, works with teens in Harford County on service projects like organizing donation drives, forming pen pal friendships with the elderly and making meals for the homeless.

The Pancake Breakfast is Saturday August 28 from 8-10 a.m. at The Green Turtle at Harford Mall in Bel Air. Tickets are $10. To buy your ticket, click here.

