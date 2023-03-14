New shoes on their feet put smiles on their faces

BALTIMORE — 250 students at Sandalwood Elementary School in Essex got a fresh pair of kicks from FedEx Cares on Tuesday. Each student even got a one on one shoe session to make sure they got the best fit.

The donation is part of a collaboration with Operation Warm, a national non profit that makes the shoes. Throughout March and April FedEx will ship over 8,600 pairs of shoes to schools across North America.

They also team up with Operation Warm to donate over 18,000 coats to schools during the winter months.