New live music venue called Vibe opening in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A new live music venue is set to open its doors in Annapolis.

Vibe was founded by Fivestar Restaurant Development & Consulting, who owns several Italian restaurants throughout Maryland.

Their newest venture is located at the Annapolis Town Center on Somerville Road.

The 500 person capacity venue will host live band performances starting at 7pm every Thursday through Saturday.

Then each Sunday is Latin Night, featuring various DJs.

Vibe also offers two full-service bars and a food menu.

The 10,000 square foot facility can be booked for private events as well.

