Need help picking a Super Bowl winner? Donkeys Harry and Lloyd have you covered!

BALTIMORE — Unsure of who to pick in the Super Bowl this Sunday?

Well... as Jeff Daniels said in the comedy classic Dumb and Dumber, "you're in luck!"

Harry and Lloyd, the Maryland Zoo's two resident miniature donkeys, are on the case.

The 18 and-a-half year-old brothers, who appear to lovingly be named after the movie's two lead characters, make their predictions in this adorable video.

Zoo staff set up two treat-filled footballs, one labeled Chiefs, the other 49ers.



Two miniature donkeys, two teams vying to win Sunday's big game. Harry and Lloyd have made their #SuperBowlLVIII predictions! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/T6UFnQsF5k — Maryland Zoo (@marylandzoo) February 9, 2024

Similar tolast year, Harry and Lloyd had differing predictions.

Staff could be heard joking in the video about adding a third Taylor Swift football.

Unfortunately Harry and Lloyd were not given the option of choosing the pop star instead.

The Zoo says special activities like this give animals an "opportunity to exercise control or choice over their environment and enhances their well-being."