National Zoo in Washington D.C. announces first elephant birth in 25 years

On February 2 the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington D.C. announced the birth of a 300 pound female Asian elephant.

The calf became the National Zoo's first elephant born in nearly 25 years.

Asian elephants are an endangered species, with less than 50,000 remaining in the wild.

Nhi Linh, 12, is the baby's mother, and Trong Nhi is her grandmother.

While mom and grandma elephant take care of their newborn, the National Zoo is holding a vote to name her.

The four choices are as follows:

• Linh Mai — spirit blossom Linh means “spirit” or “soul”, and Mai refers to the apricot blossom, a flower associated with Tết (Lunar New Year), which begins Feb. 17.

• Thảo Nhi — gentle and beloved Thảo means gentle or kind and is associated with nature; Nhi means small, little one or beloved. (pronounced “tOW” — rhymes with cow — “nee”)

• Tú Anh — talented and bright Tú means talented or gifted; Anh means bright and intelligent. (pronounced “tOO ahn,” with a soft “ng” sound at the end of Anh)

• Tuyết — snow Traditionally means “snow,” referencing her winter birth. (pronounced “TWET,” rhymes with wet)

Anyone wishing to vote can do so by donating five bucks to the zoo before Friday, February 13, at noon.