Mount Airy veterinarian, deputy help save injured man and dogs in crash

MOUNT AIRY, Md. — A Frederick County Sheriff's deputy and a local veterinarian are being applauded for their efforts in treating a man and his dogs after they were injured in an October 14 car crash.

A citizen wrote a letter to Sheriff Chuck Jenkins, praising the "compassion and concern" displayed that day by deputy Jesse Patterson.

"He took the injured dog(s) under his wing as she was profusely bleeding from her face," the citizen wrote. "The officer guided us to call a local veterinarian practice to get someone on the scene right away."

Their owner, an elderly man, had reportedly collided with a telephone pole in Mount Airy, and had to be helicoptered to a hospital.

Luckily, Dr. Rosemary Riley of Mount Airy Animal Hospital happened to be working right up the street.

She rushed to the scene to examine the both dogs, named Baby and Bow Wow. Thankfully, both are said to be doing well now.

Their owner however remains hospitalized, but is expected to survive.

"For all we know those dogs could have meant everything to that gentleman and the officer made sure to take care of them," added the citizen. "There is no doubt in my mind that this officer believes in the purpose of his job and no task is below him."