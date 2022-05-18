Mo Gaba Memorialized With Mural At His Former Middle School

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md — Baltimore sports icon Mo Gaba was immortalized in art today with a mural at Lindale Middle School, where he graduated in 2020.

The inspiring sports fanatic quickly became a legend in Baltimore and nationwide for soldiering through numerous cancer diagnoses to support his favorite teams- The Orioles and The Ravens. In 2019 he made history as the first person to announce an NFL draft written in braille.

He's in the Orioles Hall of Fame at Camden Yards and the braille draft card he read is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but this mural might be the most meaningful tribute of all for his mother, Sunsy Gaba.

She was surprised by the unveiling, and couldn't be more grateful:

"At first seeing it, I was in tears, but now I just cant help but smile. I'm so proud of what everyone was able to accomplish and how beautiful it looks. I'm overjoyed!"- Sunsy Gaba

She also attended Lindale Middle School for junior high and said the mural being there for generations to come holds a special place in her heart. She finished the day by saying its a "proud mama moment."

Mo would have been 16 this year.