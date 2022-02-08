Watch
Middlesex Elementary School students hope to win grand prize from NFL Play 60

Middlesex Elementary School Play 60 Campaign
Posted at 9:41 AM, Feb 08, 2022
BALTIMORE — Students at a Baltimore County elementary school are hoping to win another $1500 grant as part of the NFL and American Heart Association's Play 60 campaign.

Back in January, Jon Blockston's physical education class at Middlesex Elementary School made an exercise video marching to the song "Seven Nation Army," a fan favorite played at Ravens games.

They were one of 32 schools in the country selected to win $1500 worth of new physical education equipment.

Now they are vying against those schools to win an additional $1500 grant.

The grand prize winners will be announced February 10 at 1 p.m. To watch, click here.

