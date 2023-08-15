Maryland residents help raise over $680,000 for Maui wildfires relief

BALTIMORE — GoFundMe has launched a centralized hub housing all verified fundraisers related to the Maui wildfires, making it easier to help those affected.
Donors from the DMV area have contributed over $680,000 to the wildfire relief.
According to data delivered through GoFundMe for Maui relief, in total, more than $22 million has been raised to support the families, businesses and communities impacted in Hawaii.
The following fundraisers were created by Virginia, Maryland and D.C. residents:
- Help the Grubers! Lost their home in Maui fires
- Supports Ocean Heroes Affected by Hawaii Wildfires!
- Help John Pilcher After Maui Fire...
- Everything lost in the fire
- Lahaina Wild Fire Help for Lenka and her Family
GoFundMe's Trust and Safety team will continue to update the hub with more fundraisers as they are verified.