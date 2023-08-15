Watch Now
NewsGood To Know

Actions

Maryland residents help raise over $680,000 for Maui wildfires relief

Here's how you can help Maui residents amid deadly wildfires
AP
Here's how you can help Maui residents amid deadly wildfires
Posted at 2:47 PM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 14:47:11-04

BALTIMORE — GoFundMe has launched a centralized hub housing all verified fundraisers related to the Maui wildfires, making it easier to help those affected.

Donors from the DMV area have contributed over $680,000 to the wildfire relief.

According to data delivered through GoFundMe for Maui relief, in total, more than $22 million has been raised to support the families, businesses and communities impacted in Hawaii.

The following fundraisers were created by Virginia, Maryland and D.C. residents:

GoFundMe's Trust and Safety team will continue to update the hub with more fundraisers as they are verified.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices