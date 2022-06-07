Maryland Law Saves Parents Money

BALTIMORE — For many families, the ongoing baby formula shortage is an additional struggle for parents trying to provide necessities for their newborn.

Maryland now looks to help those families save some money. Lawmakers passed a bill that will eliminate sales tax on diapers and other baby essentials. To mark the occasion, legislators volunteered at the Sharebaby warehouse today, a Baltimore based nonprofit providing free baby essentials to families in need.

Maryland is now the 12th state to pass legislation like this. Low-income families in the U.S. spend an average 14 % of their annual income on diapers. With inflation pushing prices up the demand for for diapers from diaper banks like Sharebaby have increased. The company says its seen a more than 200% increase in demand. They say laws like this one that eliminate costs for struggling families can truly help them make ends meet.